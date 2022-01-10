Telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

TAJIKISTAN, January 10 - Today, following the conclusion of the extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, which was held in the format of a video conference, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, the heads of the two states discussed the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border and exchanged views on the development of the situation in Afghanistan.

Agreements were reached to continue contacts on these issues at various levels, and the importance of further building up cooperation between the parties in the security sphere was noted.