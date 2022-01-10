MPI Holds Forum on Macao Integrated Tourism and Leisure Enterprises and Corporate Social Responsibility

MACAU, January 10 - The Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies (CJT) of Macao Polytechnic Institute held the Forum on Macao Integrated Tourism and Leisure Enterprises and Corporate Social Responsibility on December 2, 2021. The purpose of this forum was to discuss issues of general interest to the society about the corporate social responsibility in Macao’s gaming industry, promote exchanges among the six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises (ITLEs) and contribute to a more stable and healthy development of Macao's gaming and tourism industry. The forum attracted more than 100 participants from the enterprises, teachers and students.

Director of CJT, Wang Changbin, pointed out that the six ITLEs have a significant influence on Macao as the largest business owners in Macao. Apart from being business leaders, the ITLEs shoulder their great responsibility to Macao society and citizens. In their fulfilment of corporate social responsibility to benefit Macao society, these ITLEs have enabled their employees to feel the positive contribution to their workplaces and communities, leading to their improved employee morale and job satisfaction. In the past two decades, the ITLEs have made considerable efforts to fulfill their social responsibility, and achieved remarkable results.

Mr. Ni Meng-Cheng, Assistant Vice President of Research and Strategic Planning at Wynn Macau, Mr. Sam Chongnin, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Social Affairs at Sands China, Ms. Michelle Chiu, Vice President of Human Resources at MGM, Mr. Lo King Hang, Senior Vice President of Melco Crown Entertainment, Ms. Joyce Yu, Vice President of Public Relations at Galaxy Entertainment Group And Mr. Shim Ming Yi, Chief Corporate Affairs Director at SJM, participated in the forum. They introduced the measures and achievements of their respective enterprises in fulfilling their social responsibilities. During the two-year period of the Covid-19 pandemic, Macao's ITLEs insisted on fulfilling their social responsibility, such as donating masks to the society, providing hotels for medical observation, and cooperating with the government to increase vaccination rates. The ITLEs have also tried their best to avoid layoffs, reduce tenants’ rent, support small and medium-sized enterprises, and play an active role in reducing the pandemic’s impact and stabilizing employment.

Professor Zeng Zhonglu made a speech focusing on the international comparison between the gaming segment and non-gaming segment of the largest ITLEs in the world. He indicated that the difference between Macao ITLE’s non-gaming segment contribution and that of large gaming companies overseas is not as large as previously thought, and is gradually narrowing. As part of their corporate social responsibility, Macao's ITLEs have achieved positive results in their non-gaming segment.

Ms. Chan Ioc Sut, Head of Department of Gaming Research and Liaison of Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ), Mr. Cheang Io Tat, Head of Department of Prevention and Treatment of Problem Gambling and Drug Dependence of the Social Welfare Bureau, the representatives of the six ITLEs, and Johnny Siu, Deputy Director of CJT participated in the forum.