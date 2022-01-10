General Ye Ting’s Former Residence closes from 11 to 16 January

MACAU, January 10 - Due to the staging of the sound theatre Back Home, integrated in the 21st Macao City Fringe Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence will close on 11 January all day, at 5pm on 13 and 14 January, and at 1pm on 15 and 16 January.

The sound theatre Back Home from the Edinburgh Fringe Showcase is a participatory performance, taking the audience to the Wuhan after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus two years ago. The audience will play the roles and tell several stories of returning home and facing the unexpected future, presenting the charm of sound theatre. The sound theatre Back Home will be staged at General Ye Ting’s Former Residence in several time slots from 12 to 16 January, and tickets are priced at MOP120. Tickets for the 21st Macao City Fringe Festival are available through the Macau Ticketing Network, telephone and online booking (local and overseas). 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau will pay close attention to the epidemic situation, strictly follow the related anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau, and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. For more information about the programmes, please visit the Fringe Festival’s website at www.macaucityfringe.gov.mo, the “Macao City Fringe Festival” page on Facebook or “IC_Art_Macao” on WeChat.