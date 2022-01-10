Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,199 in the last 365 days.

General Ye Ting’s Former Residence closes from 11 to 16 January

MACAU, January 10 - Due to the staging of the sound theatre Back Home, integrated in the 21st Macao City Fringe Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence will close on 11 January all day, at 5pm on 13 and 14 January, and at 1pm on 15 and 16 January.

The sound theatre Back Home from the Edinburgh Fringe Showcase is a participatory performance, taking the audience to the Wuhan after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus two years ago. The audience will play the roles and tell several stories of returning home and facing the unexpected future, presenting the charm of sound theatre. The sound theatre Back Home will be staged at General Ye Ting’s Former Residence in several time slots from 12 to 16 January, and tickets are priced at MOP120. Tickets for the 21st Macao City Fringe Festival are available through the Macau Ticketing Network, telephone and online booking (local and overseas). 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau will pay close attention to the epidemic situation, strictly follow the related anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau, and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. For more information about the programmes, please visit the Fringe Festival’s website at www.macaucityfringe.gov.mo, the “Macao City Fringe Festival” page on Facebook or “IC_Art_Macao” on WeChat.

You just read:

General Ye Ting’s Former Residence closes from 11 to 16 January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.