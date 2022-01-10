Unprecedented study based on Portuguese navigation diaries unveils some mysteries of the establishment of Macao in issue 67 of the Review of Culture International Edition

MACAU, January 10 - A work on the study of classical languages, Latin, Greek and Hebrew in Macao over the centuries opens Issue 67 of RCI, whose knowledge remains relevant especially in the field of theological studies.

Coming up next are four articles: the first focusing on the French presence in Macao in the 19th and 20th centuries; the second on Sino-Russian relations within the Guangdong − Hong Kong – Macao Greater Bay Area; the third deals with the activity of pirates in the region based on an analysis of Macao newspapers between 1864 and 1933; and the fourth in the historical origin of the Macanese tradition Chá Gordo.

In the field of sociology, an essay compares the literary works of two writers and the progress of women's consciousness in Macao and China, while in historiography. recently unveiled Portuguese navigation diaries with routes to Macao, unknown to most researchers, gave rise to the research work here presented.

Closing this issue is a discussion on the importance of naval doctors from the Ming dynasty in China and an analysis of the four stages of maritime expansion between the 15th and 17th centuries.

The Review of Culture, published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau, is available for purchase at the Public Information Centre, Archives of Macao, and Plaza Cultural Macau, among other sellers which are listed at www.icm.gov.mo/academics/en/sellingBook/, at the price of MOP 150 each. The journal is also available on the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop ( www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop ). After placing their order, readers in Macao can select from 13 public libraries (in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau to pick up their orders, while overseas readers will receive the journal through the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau EMS service.

For more information, please contact the Cultural Affairs Bureau though tel. 2836 6866 during office hours or through the email publications@icm.gov.mo.