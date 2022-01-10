Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,199 in the last 365 days.

Lacson: On the Shortening of the Isolation Period of Healthcare Workers

PHILIPPINES, January 10 - Press Release January 10, 2022

On the Shortening of the Isolation Period of Healthcare Workers

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-shortening-of-the-isolation-period-of-healthcare-workers

As long as the shortened isolation period is science-based and not a reaction to the overwhelming infection rate, we should not have a problem with that.

While in my case, the original 14-day quarantine period that should end on Jan. 18 is now reduced to 10 days, which sounds good to me - that is not the point.

Health is everything, especially with the almost uncontrollable spread of the virus that we are seeing now.

That said, I will take the side of some concerned health workers unless there is sufficient science-based data to support the Department of Health's directive.

You just read:

Lacson: On the Shortening of the Isolation Period of Healthcare Workers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.