With rising cases of Omicron SEN. BINAY TO LGUs: EXTEND DEADLINES FOR REAL PROPERTY TAX, BUSINESS PERMITS ...appeals to utility companies to suspend disconnection activities

Senator Nancy Binay today appealed to local government units (LGUs) to extend the deadline for payment of real property tax and business permits to avoid an influx of taxpayers amid the exponential surge of the Omicron variant.

"Nananawagan po tayo sa ating mga local governments na kung maaari ay i-extend ang deadline ng pagbabayad ng real property tax at business permits, at bilang konsiderasyon, wag na rin pong patawan ng mga penalty ang ating taxpayers," Binay said.

The senator added that LGUs in the National Capital Region and areas where surges are reported should consider the move of the City Government of Manila to extend the deadline for payment of business permits until March 31.

"Given the current spike in COVID-19 cases, makakatulong po ang pag-extend ng deadlines para mabawasan ang movement ng mga tao," she added.

The senator made the appeal after the Department of Health reported 33,169 new coronavirus infections on Monday.

The senator also urged LGUs to promote digital payment options that will enable people to pay their taxes without leaving their homes.

"LGUs should definitely look at integrating electronic modes of payment in the collection of payment of taxes and fees," Binay said.

As for those who are required to be physically present to submit and sign documents, the senator said LGUs can temporarily accept digital or electronic copies pending verification or submission of original documents.

"Mas convenient ito para sa kanilang mga constituents at makakatulong para maiwasan ang mahabang mga pila or pagtitipon lalo sa pagbabayad ng mga permits at pagsa-submit ng mga dokumento," she added.

Binay likewise appealed to utility firms to suspend disconnection activities in their respective franchise areas and give them time to settle their unpaid bills as the Omicron variant takes its toll especially in the National Capital Region.

"Konting konsiderasyon na rin po dahil pami-pamilya na po ngayon ang mga kaso ng infections. In these difficult and extraordinary times, going out of the house is not an easy decision especially if you have children and elderly family members at home. Kaya po nananawagan din po tayo sa ating mga utility companies na huwag muna magputol habang tumataas nanaman ang bilang ng mga positibo sa COVID-19," Binay said.