More Electric Aircraft Market – An Ultimate Innovative in Aircraft Power

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More electric aircraft is undeniably a next generation aircraft power. It has replaced the conventional non-propulsive aircraft power, hydraulic and pneumatic with single electric power. More electric aircraft emphasizes the use of electrical power in place of centralized hydraulic and pneumatic power. A centralized hydraulic power system includes engine driven pump. The integration of all secondary power sources on the aircraft that complicate the design of aircraft and engine, reduce energy efficiency, decrease dispatch reliability and increase maintenance costs are combined into one to form the electrical power source. This in turn, decreases the hydraulic pipes and gas ducts in the aircraft, thereby, simplifies the engine buildup and fasten the internal structure of the aircraft.

Unlike an engine of a traditional aircraft, the engine of the more electric aircraft eliminated the accessory drive gearbox. The engine does not extracts compressed air from the compressor and uses magnetic or pneumatic suspension. The engine starts with the help of a starter generator. Once the engine start working, the starter generator converts into an electric generator in order to provide power to all electrical components.

The major difference between traditional architecture and MEA architecture is that the majority of secondary aircraft systems power needs in traditional aircraft were provided by the engine in pneumatic form, whereas, the majority of aircraft systems power needs in more electric aircraft is offered by the engine in electrical form. Removing the pneumatic bleed led to form a more efficient engine operation, owing to reduction in overall aircraft level power essentials which helps to burn less fuel. In case of any emergency, such as both engines failures, the battery and ram air turbine offer a limited power source for the aircraft temporarily.

Moreover, the generators of MEA are directly connected to the engine gearboxes and are considered to be more reliable. It needs lesser maintenance than as it does not include the complex constant speed drive, which is the key component of an integrated drive generator (IDG). It does not include any pneumatic ducts, duct burst protection, valves, pre-coolers, and over temperature protection. In fact, there is no compressed air from the accelerated processing unit (APU). Also, generators of MEA have lower spare costs than the traditional IDGs. The generators can function at a variable frequency between 360 & 800 hertz which is proportional to the engine speed.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global more electric aircraft market size is projected to reach $4.6 billion with a considerable CAGR from 2021 to 2027. Europe is currently holding the highest market share. Other than benefits like lower maintenance costs and operating costs, more electric aircrafts are also environment friendly. Traditional aircrafts emit air pollutants such as Carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxides (NOX), sulphur oxides (SOX), and unburnt hydrocarbons (HC), which are harmful to the environment. Due to this reason, the aviation companies are adopting electrification of aircraft functions to overcome the environmental pollution challenges.

For instance, a Swiss company Solar Impulse build an electric plane that can function on solar power. Similarly, Pipistrel, a Slovenian aircraft manufacturer, launched all-electric airplanes that consists of an electric propulsion system. After that, Harbour Air, a seaplane airline company, announced the launching of world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft flight. The US Department of Energy is investing huge amounts to enhance the technology for hybrid airplanes.

Recently, European Commission announced the initiative for Clean Aviation European Partnership which aims to utilize the work of clean sky developing solutions. This proposal is driving the growth of the more electric aircraft market to a great extent. At the same time, a lightweight & compact AC battery system was developed under the LiBAT project that contribute in decreasing the NO2, CO2 and other greenhouse gas emission during flight operation. NASA is also trying to develop an all-electric plane. This, way, continuous advancements will be keep going, as a wide array of firms have been showing interest in electric planes and they are trying to launch new products in order to stay competitive in the market. With this drift on board, the more electric aircraft market is expected to gather huge prospects & exponential growth in the upcoming times.

