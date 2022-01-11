Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,197 in the last 365 days.

Changes to Nanakuli contraflow to be tested through end of January

Posted on Jan 10, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that new boundaries for the Nanakuli Contraflow will be tested through the end of January. The new limits for the westbound contraflow on Farrington Highway will be Laumania Avenue and Haleakala Avenue.

The previous bounds of the afternoon contraflow were Laumania Avenue and Nanaikeola Street. The Nanakuli Contraflow was implemented in 2017 to reduce the impacts of road construction on the Nanakuli and Waianae communities. Initial observations recorded average travel time decrease of 11 minutes for Waianae-bound vehicles between the Kapolei Interchange and Maili Point.

Based on recent observations, HDOT is adjusting the limits of the contraflow lane to the vicinity of Laumania Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on a trial basis to determine if a shortened contraflow can still provide benefits. We will continue to monitor traffic in the area and will report on the trial results.

If you would like to provide feedback through January 31, please contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office at 587-2160 or [email protected].

You just read:

Changes to Nanakuli contraflow to be tested through end of January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.