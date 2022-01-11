St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Careless and Negligent Operation, and False Information to Law Enforcement
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2000146
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 10th 2022 at 0646 Hours
STREET: RT 105
TOWN: Enosburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT 108 North
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Slick
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Turcotte
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Unknown
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: MZ6
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
ACCUSED: Michael Turcotte
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
CHARGES: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jorgi LeClair
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
CHARGE: False Information to Law Enforcement
SUMMARY OF THE INCIDENT:
On January 10th 2022 at 0646 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash in the area of RT 105 and RT 108 North in the town of Enosburg. The complainant advised they had observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner and then witnessed the vehicle in question crash into a tree and road sign in the above listed location. Investigation revealed a male, identified as Michael Turcotte, had operated his vehicle in a negligent manner and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival following the ensuing crash. Additionally, through the course of investigation a female, identified as Jorgi LeClair, provided false information in an effort to deflect the investigation of the crash in question. Both Turcotte and LeClair were issued citations to appear before the Franklin County District Court on February 15th 2022 at 0830 in order to face the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: February 15th 2022 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: None