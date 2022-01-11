Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Careless and Negligent Operation, and False Information to Law Enforcement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22A2000146                             

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: January 10th 2022 at 0646 Hours

STREET: RT 105

TOWN: Enosburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT 108 North

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Slick 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Turcotte

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Unknown

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda       

VEHICLE MODEL: MZ6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

 

ACCUSED: Michael Turcotte

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

CHARGES: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Careless and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Jorgi LeClair

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

CHARGE: False Information to Law Enforcement  

 

SUMMARY OF THE INCIDENT:

 

            On January 10th 2022 at 0646 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a single vehicle crash in the area of RT 105 and RT 108 North in the town of Enosburg. The complainant advised they had observed a vehicle being operated in an erratic manner and then witnessed the vehicle in question crash into a tree and road sign in the above listed location. Investigation revealed a male, identified as Michael Turcotte, had operated his vehicle in a negligent manner and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival following the ensuing crash. Additionally, through the course of investigation a female, identified as Jorgi LeClair, provided false information in an effort to deflect the investigation of the crash in question. Both Turcotte and LeClair were issued citations to appear before the Franklin County District Court on February 15th 2022 at 0830 in order to face the aforementioned charges.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: February 15th 2022 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

 

 

 

