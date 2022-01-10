Governor Ivey’s State of the State Address 2022

At the invitation of the Alabama House of Representatives, Governor Kay Ivey will deliver the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Central Standard Time in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol.

The State of the State Address will be available via a live webcast at: http://www.ebmcdn.net/webcast/flash/aptv/apt2-jw8-sbr-crimson.html and via a live newscast through local news stations across the state at 6 p.m.

The full speech and photo gallery will be published on this page, following the address.