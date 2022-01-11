Actuators & Valves Market is Expected to Witness High Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027

Actuators & Valves Market 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published latest report, titled, “Actuators And Valves Market by Type (Actuators (Electric Actuators, Mechanical Actuators, Pneumatic Actuators, and Hydraulic Actuator), and Valves (Multi-turn Valves, and Control Valves)) and Application (Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Mining, Water & Wastewater, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”

Actuators & valves are crucial components used in any device or machine. It has wide range of applications from consumer electronics to industrial machinery, from oil & gas refineries to automotive. Some of the prominent factors for selection of any actuators & valves are efficiency, size, speed, accuracy, output torque, and IIoT (industrial internet of things) compatibility. There is huge demand from oil & gas industry owing to upgradation of existing valves to meet the changing environmental regulations. Also, there is continuous demand for actuators & valves from manufacturing units that strive to replace the manual valves with smart valves. The growth in urbanization creates potential demand for public infrastructure including public transport, power plants, and water treatment plants further drives the demand for actuators & valves market in the upcoming years.

The Actuators & Valves Market study provides a detailed analysis pertaining to the global market size & forecast, segmental splits, regional & country-level outlook, market dynamics & trends, Porters’ five force analysis, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, market share analysis, and patent analysis.

Segmental Outlook

The global Actuators & Valves Market share is segmented depending on product type, application, end user, key players and region.

Segmental analysis is offered (real time and forecast) in both quantitative and qualitative terms. This helps the clients to identify the most lucrative segment to consider for their further investments, based on the comprehensive backend analysis about the segmental performance, in addition to brief understanding of the operating companies and their development activities with respect to the Actuators & Valves Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has had an enormous impact on the lives of people and the overall community. The report provides a brief overview of evolution of the coronavirus. In addition, it includes a micro- and macro-economic impact analysis. The report further showcases the market size and share depending on the impact of the COVID-19. Furthermore, reduction in the count of COVID-affected patients in the coming days with safety majors taken by governments and availability of vaccines are expected to gradually lower the impact of COVID-19 on the global Actuators & Valves Market. Additionally, the report highlights the key strategies adopted by players during the global health crisis. Hence, the report provides an overview of pre- as well as post-COVID-19 impact analyses.

Market Opportunities

Actuators & Valves Market players is witnessing remunerative opportunities for expansion in the near future.

Regional Outlook

The Actuators & Valves Market trends is analyzed across four key regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The key countries contributing toward the growth of the market include:

• North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe: Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA

Competitive Scenario

The major players profiled in the Actuators & Valves Market report include, Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Crane Co., Schlumberger Limited, General Electric, IMI plc, Kitz Corporation, Rotork plc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, and Neles

The report profiles the top players operating across the globe along with market share analysis, and an outlook on top player positioning. In addition, the study focuses on the developmental strategies such as product launch, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the key players to maintain a competitive edge in the market space.

Report Coverage

• Historic Data considered: 2016 to 2021

• Growth Projections: 2022 to 2027

• Major Segments Covering product type, provider, application, end user

• Market Dynamics and Actuators & Valves Market Trends

• Competitive Landscape Reporting

Research Methodology

AMR offers its clients with comprehensive research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs that majorly include interviews with professionals in the industry, regional intelligence, and reliable statistics obtained from multiple resources. The in-house industry experts play an important role in designing analytic tools and models, tailored to the requirements of the client for a particular industry segment. These analytical tools and models distill the statistics & data and enhance the accuracy of our recommendations and advice.

Key Market Segments

• By Application

o Oil & Gas

o Paper & Pulp

o Mining

o Water & Wastewater

o Food & Beverages

o Energy & Power

o Automotive

o Others

• By Type

o Actuators

 Electric Actuators

 Mechanical Actuators

 Pneumatic Actuators

 Hydraulic Actuators

o Valves

 Quarter Turn Valves

 Multi Turn Valves

 Control Valves

• By Region

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Singapore

 Malaysia

 Thailand

 Indonesia

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

