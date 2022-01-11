Nighttime closure of Likelike Highway Kaneohe-bound on Jan. 18

Main, News Posted on Jan 10, 2022 in Highways News

Updates on Wilson Tunnel ceiling and repaving included.

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces an upcoming full closure of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and the Kahekili Highway onramp from 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, through 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The full nighttime closure of Likelike Highway Kaneohe-bound will allow for the safe application of preservation treatment to the joints between sections of the highway. Preservation treatment was applied to the townbound joints in early January. HDOT used the townbound closure to complete the replacement of nine ceiling rods in the Wilson Tunnel. Additional testing of the Wilson Tunnel ceiling rods is scheduled for late January but is not expected to require another full closure.

All work is weather permitting. Electronic message boards have been placed to notify motorists. First responders and TheBus have been notified and will be allowed through the work zone.

The next Likelike Highway Resurfacing project will repave and reconstruct the highway in both directions between the Wilson Tunnel and Emmeline Place. The project is anticipated to start in Spring 2022 pending procurement.

Updates on planned closures for state roadways can be found on the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

