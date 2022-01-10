Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Algeria

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraodinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelouahab Osmane.

Ambassador Abdelouahab Osmane presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Hailing the good level of relations between the two countries, the President stressed that there was extensive cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. Pointing out the economic relations, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the need for stepping up efforts in this area and exploring the opportunities for increasing the turnover. The President also noted the importance of promoting active contacts between people in terms of developing bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries would successfully develop during the tenure of Abdelouahab Osmane.

The head of state noted that during chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan had always been guided by the rule of international law and the Bandung Principles, which form the basis of the Non-Aligned Movement.

President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the occupation of Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years and the destruction of these territories committed by Armenia and acts of vandalism against the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, and said that a post-conflict peace agenda was already being implemented.

Ambassador Abdelouahab Osmane conveyed the greetings from President of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the President of Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and asked the Ambassador to convey his greetings to the Algerian President.

Ambassador Abdelouahab Osmane said that Algeria was fully committed to the principles and goals of the UN Charter, including respect for the countries’ national sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs. The Ambassador said he would spare no effort to further develop bilateral relations.

Ambassador Abdelouahab Osmane highly appreciated Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement.