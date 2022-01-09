Participants of the Digital Generation IT Camp awarded

UZBEKISTAN, January 9 - Muhammad Al Khwarizmi IT School in Tashkent hosted an award ceremony for active participants of the major innovative project “Digital Generation IT Camp”.

The event was organized by the Agency for Presidential Educational Institutions, Zamin Foundation and Digital Generation Uzbekistan NGO.

During the project events, which have been held since January 4, young people were informed about modern principles of ICT development. Participants were trained in Python, Frontend (Javascript, react), Backend (Django), Net, graphic design (Adobe Photoshop, Sketchbook).

“I am very glad to take part in the project”, says Ezoza Mavlonova. – To be honest, I was a little excited the day I came to the camp. I thought it would be difficult. Then the fear passed. I tried myself in practice and got used to it.

The event was attended by children from the orphanage, schoolchildren from the agency system, as well as computer science teachers and students of boarding schools for the hearing-impaired. 13 hearing-impaired children, 12 children from orphanages, 8 young volunteers were awarded.

Source: UzA