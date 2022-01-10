Construction of farming produce processing factory starts in Đồng Tháp

VIETNAM, January 10 -

The groundbreaking ceremony of Thành Ngọc Agricultural Product Processing Factory was held in Đồng Tháp Province on January 8. — VNA/VNS Photo Nhựt An

ĐỒNG THÁP — Vĩnh Hoàn Joint Stock Company started construction of the Thành Ngọc Agro and Food Processing Factory at An Nhơn-Cái Tàu Hạ Industrial Complex in Đồng Tháp Province on January 8.

The factory has a total investment capital of VNĐ500 billion (US$21.5 million) in the first phase. It is expected to come into operation in the third quarter of 2022.

In the first phase, the factory will produce about 23,000 tonnes of products per year, mainly dragon fruit, pineapple, longan, mango and seedless lemon. Its main product lines include concentrated juice, dried, frozen and fresh products.

The factory has a 700-tonne cold storage and a 1,000-tonne raw material storage area.

"Thành Ngọc is the company's first factory applying high technology to produce and process agricultural products on a large scale. Its products are expected to be exported to major markets such as Europe and America,” said Trương Thị Lệ Khanh, chairwoman of the Vĩnh Hoàn JSC’s board of directors.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Đồng Tháp Province Phạm Thiện Nghĩa said that the Thành Ngọc agro and food processing factory project will contribute to completing the agricultural production value chain as well as creating jobs for local workers. The province will continue to support and create favourable conditions for this project to come into operation as scheduled. — VNS