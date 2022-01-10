Vietjet named in the world’s Top 10 safest low-cost airlines

VIETNAM, January 10 -

Vietjet engineers maintain a plane. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Vietjet has been once again recognised as one of the world’s Top 10 safest low-cost airlines for 2022 by AirlineRatings, the world’s famous airline safety and product rating website.

In making its evaluation, AirlineRatings considers the airlines’ incident records in recent years, fleet age, results of audits conducted by the governing body of aviation, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and other aviation authorities.

“The airline’s priority in operational excellence confirms their brand names in the aviation industry while expressing their customer-centric strategy. Vietjet is especially recognised for massive investment into a new fleet, system upgrades and technology adoption to ensure safety in operation and meeting passengers’ evolving and convenient flight demands,” AirlineRatings Editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas said.

This year’s top 10 list also includes notable low-cost peers such as Ryanair, EasyJet and Frontier, for their excellent performances in flight safety despite the pandemic. AirlineRatings also rates Vietjet at seven-star level, the highest ranking for aviation safety in the world for four consecutive years since 2018.

Vietjet Managing Director Đinh Việt Phương said: “We are proud to keep up with the top safety ranking in the global aviation industry. We have committed to carrying out reliable flight operations while expanding our flight network and diversifying services to provide the best flying experiences to our passengers in the future.”

Vietjet operates a new, modern and fuel-efficient Airbus fleet with a technical reliability rate among top operators in the region and the world. The airline is constantly investing into aircraft engine and MRO services, aviation technology transfer and adoption with leading providers in the industry such as Safran, Rolls-Royce, SR Technics and Swiss-AS to ensure the highest standard in terms of safety and quality.

AirlineRatings rates the safety, in-flight product, and COVID-19 compliance of 385 airlines using its unique seven-star rating system. It has been used by millions of passengers from 195 countries and has become the industry standard for safety, product, and COVID-19 rating. — VNS