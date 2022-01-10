AB610 in Sen: Senate Substitute Amendment 1 offered by Senator Feyen - 2022-01-10
WISCONSIN, January 10 - An Act to amend 70.32 (1); and to create 70.32 (1p) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting certain property tax assessment practices. (FE)
