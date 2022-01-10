Government Launches the Second Phase of a Public Awareness Campaign on Interpersonal Violence and Abuse

CANADA, January 10 - Released on January 10, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has launched the second phase of a public awareness campaign to address interpersonal violence and abuse. The campaign was produced through a partnership between the ministries of Justice and Attorney General and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, along with the Status of Women Office.

The campaign theme, Face the Issue, focuses on addressing the underlying attitudes, behaviours and beliefs that contribute to interpersonal violence. The second phase of the campaign is meant to build awareness and provide information about the different forms abusive behaviour can take. It features a video with three vignettes of women in different situations involving interpersonal violence and abuse. The video will launch on major television stations and social media platforms beginning Monday, January 10. The online videos will also be translated into Cree, Dene and French.

"Interpersonal violence and abuse is a complex issue, and this second phase of the campaign is meant to raise awareness that there are many different forms and signs of interpersonal violence," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "We need to make it clear that as a society we won't tolerate interpersonal violence or excuse the language and behaviours that contribute to it."

"Ending violence in our communities is a shared responsibility," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "This campaign encourages people to recognize interpersonal violence and abuse and speak up against it, as we aim to create a safer Saskatchewan."

"Many people are affected by interpersonal violence and abuse," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Office Laura Ross said. "Women continue to be overrepresented, and we need to change how we address it as a community. That is why this campaign is so important. It educates and asks people to learn about the different controls of interpersonal violence and to continue their awareness and the conversations across our province."

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing resources to reduce and prevent interpersonal violence and abuse through legislation, protocols, policies, programs, and services. In 2021-22, the ministries of Justice and Attorney General and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety provided $22.5 million in funding for a range of prevention and intervention services for victims, children and offenders to reduce the impact of interpersonal violence.

Over the past year, the province has developed several new tools and services to address violence and support victims, including:

Enhancements to 211 Saskatchewan's interpersonal violence portal (www.facetheissue.ca) to ensure that all Saskatchewan citizens have a place to reach out for information and support. 211 Saskatchewan is a free, confidential, 24/7 service that connects individuals to human services in the province.

The Status of Women Office provided funding to Make it Our Business training and creating an on-line course that is accessible across Saskatchewan. This training provides information and education to employers and employees on how to respond to domestic violence in the workplace. More information is available at https://pathssk.org/.

Partnering with community service providers to establish Family Intervention Rapid Support Teams, which will provide collaborative, timely services to families experiencing violence.

Passing The Residential Tenancies Amendment Act, 2021 legislation to support victims experiencing sexual violence by enabling them to terminate their lease early without paying financial penalties.

Introducing The Privacy (Intimate images -Additional Remedies) Amendment Act, 2021, which builds on existing privacy legislation to expand the remedies in an action to stop the non-consensual distribution of intimate images.

Visit facetheissue.ca to learn more about available supports and what you can do to help support survivors of interpersonal violence.

For more information, contact:

Noel Busse Justice and Attorney General Regina Phone: 306-787-8959 Email: noel.busse@gov.sk.ca

Jamie Toth Status of Women Office Regina Phone: 306-533-4139 Email: jamie.toth2@gov.sk.ca