Top Agent Max Lu Helps Customers Purchase Dream Homes in Today’s Competitive Marketplace
I helped my client to get the house before the seller hosted the open house!”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) Agent Max Lu completed his Master’s Degree in Finance at University of California in San Diego. After completing his Master’s Degree, he began his work in the real estate industry. Max worked as project coordinator at Southern California Construction. He was in charge of opening several commercial places and negotiated contracts with vendors, designers, and architects. Max also has had immense experience investing in residential properties since 2016. The equity value of the properties that he has invested in has increased more than 50%.
— Max Lu
Max brought in his immense real estate experience and expertise in real estate, finance, and construction to help customers get their dream homes. He is extremely efficient and professional in the work that he has helped VIP clients to get offers accepted from more than thirty competitors. It was for a home located in Garden Groves. “Due to his training at YHSGR University and prior work experience in this field, Max can suggest the best price range for the clients keeping in mind the market trends”, said Freeman Wang, YHSGR Team Leader and Max’ coach.
“We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company! Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second!” said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Max maintains amicable relations with listing agents and communicates with them regularly. As a result, they have a good impression of Max. This is helpful as they accept the offers he makes.
“I helped my client to get the house before the seller hosted the open house. The property was in Altair, Irvine, which is currently one of the hottest gated communities in the area. My client loved the home, and we placed a great offer. The sellers love our offer so much that they canceled the open house,” said Max Lu, an award-winning real estate professional.
About Max Lu
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Agent Max Lu completed his Master’s Degree in Finance at University of California in San Diego. After completing it, he began his work in the real estate industry. Max brought in his immense real estate experience and expertise in real estate, finance, and construction to help customers get their dream homes. Max Lu joined the Freeman Wang team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in 2021.
For more details on Max Lu, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/max-lu/
Media Information
Business Name: YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
Contact Person: Rudy Lira Kusuma
Telephone: 626-789-0159
Website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn