2022’s Vintage Fashion Trend Makes a Comeback at Renee’s Resale Clothing Outlet
Entire Store is 25% Off of Upscale Clothing, Shoes, Purses, Accessories and Jewelry *Exceptions Apply
I created an environment for women to play dress-up, feel good about themselves, find hidden treasures that they won’t find anywhere else, and encourage sustainability. How much cooler can it get!”ORANGE, CT, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking ahead to 2022, Upscale Resale continues to dominate retail trends. Demand for sustainable, affordable and one-of-a-kind apparel and accessories show no sign of slowing down as educated consumers are opting for eco-friendly alternatives to fast fashion.
— Renee Mizrahi
Thanks to the burgeoning online marketplace and re-opening of brick and mortar stores, shopping sustainably has never been easier. Renee’s Resale Clothing Outlet offers both: the convenience of an in-store and online shopping experience. The upscale boutique was recently recommended in The Daily Mail as a resource for smart and sustainable shopping.
Shoppers may peruse Renee’s curated selection of pre-loved vintage clothing, purses, shoes and jewelry at their physical location, located at 220 Indian River Road in Orange Connecticut. Online, the upscale boutique hosts a “Vintage Vibe Show” every Sunday at 4:30PM ET on Instagram with the option to purchase unique pieces during the show. Thursdays at 6:45PM ET Renee is live on Facebook showcasing the newest line-up of hidden treasures before they hit the shelves.
This month only, Renee’s Resale Clothing Outlet is running a 25% off sale on the entire store, except where noted. Renee is currently buying new, used, and vintage jewelry (gold, diamonds, silver, and precious metals). To learn more, visit the website and follow Renee on Facebook and Instagram for news about sales and pop-up vintage events. Renee's Resale Clothing Outlet is open Mon - Sat, 11am - 6pm and Sunday, 11am - 5pm.
Renee's Resale Clothing Outlet 25% Off January Sale Preview