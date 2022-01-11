WarPaint International Beauty Agency Enters the Chicagoland Market with On-site Hair & Makeup Artistry
WarPaint International, a leading on-site beauty services company, today announces that it has entered the downtown Chicago and Chicagoland suburbs market.
We are very excited to bring our vision and passion behind professionally managed, luxurious on-site beauty experiences to the Chicagoland area.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WarPaint International (or WPI Beauty) is an award-winning hair and makeup artistry agency that delivers professional styling and applications for weddings, consumer lifestyle events, and editorial/commercial work. WarPaint International has entered the Chicagoland area with its primary focus in 2022 being in on-site beauty hair and makeup services for Chicago weddings.
— Jessica Mae, Founder & Creative Director
WPI Beauty, a Minneapolis company, is a brand that has championed change in the on-site beauty market by raising the standards in the contractual freelance realm of styling and artistry. WPI Beauty partners with national company Trusted Employees to criminally background check their entire team for client and co-worker piece-of-mind. Beyond that, clients of WarPaint International in Chicago can enjoy a rigorous Artisan onboarding process that includes sanitation education and technical interviews to ensure world-class service during scheduled on-site services.
"Chicago isn’t a random choice, my husband was born there and has family in the western suburbs. Our knowledge of the market and our ability to support it was a major factor in our decision to expand our team. We are very excited to bring our vision and passion behind professionally managed, luxurious on-site beauty experiences to the Chicagoland area." ~ Jessica Mae, Founder
WarPaint International Beauty Agency can be found on The Knot wedding network in Chicago and has partnered with Chicago Style Weddings. Learn more about WPI beauty at the WarPaint International website.
About WarPaint International Beauty Agency
WarPaint International LLC is a privately owned Beauty Agency providing professionally managed, luxury beauty services for the bridal, consumer, editorial, and commercial beauty markets. The company is based in Minneapolis and operates in Manhattan New York, Chicago, as well as contracting work nationally and globally.
WarPaint International is the Ultimate Symbol of Luxury and Excellence in Hair & Makeup Artistry.
The Bride Experience: Your Wedding Day Hair & Makeup