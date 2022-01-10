DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published January 10, 2022)

Learn more about ice fishing, darkhouse spearing in upcoming webinars

Anyone interested in learning more about ice fishing and darkhouse spearing is invited to two January webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

An ice fishing for panfish webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, at noon. Scott Mackenthun, a DNR area fisheries supervisor, will discuss tips and techniques anglers can use to have fun catching sunfish, crappie and perch.

A darkhouse spearing webinar will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, at noon. James Burnham, DNR hunter and angler recruitment, retention and reactivation coordinator, and Amanda Johnson with the Minnesota Darkhouse and Angling Association, will discuss the practice of using decoys lowered through a large hole in the ice to lure a northern pike close enough to harvest the pike using a spear. Unlike most ice fishing houses, darkhouses do not have windows or the windows are covered to seal out light to both make the fish and lake bottom more visible and keep the fish from seeing the person fishing.

The free webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is required. More information, including how to register, is available on the DNR outdoor skills and stewardship page (dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach).

Apply for turkey permits in Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery or Whitewater WMAs by Feb. 11

Turkey hunters have until Friday, Feb. 11 to apply for turkey hunting permits for the A-C spring hunting seasons in the Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery and Whitewater wildlife management areas. This application is required for turkey hunters hoping to bag a tom turkey with a firearm in these WMAs, and successful applicants are selected through a permit lottery.

All other spring turkey licenses will go on sale March 1 for hunting that takes place during several seasons from mid-April to the end of May. Turkey hunting season dates are available on the DNR wild turkey hunting page (dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/turkey).