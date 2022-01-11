DHHL News Release: Final EA Published for Barbers Point Solar Project

(Kalaeloa, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has published its final Environmental Assessment (EA) with a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the proposed Barbers Point Solar Project in the Kalaeloa district of Oʻahu.

A review of the significant criteria outlined in HRS Chapter 343 and HAR Section 11-200.1-13 on the development of the Barbers Point Solar Project has been determined to not result in significant adverse effects on the natural or human environment.

The Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) evaluated the final EA and issued a FONSI determination at its December 2021 HHC meeting. The final EA and FONSI were published in the Environmental Review Program’s (formerly the Office of Environmental Quality Control) January 8, 2022, The Environmental Notice.

“The Kalaeloa Industrial area was designated for Industrial use in DHHL’s 2014 Oahu Island Plan as a result of its terrain, lack of infrastructure, and proximity to Kalaeloa Airport,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. “This lack of infrastructure makes the land difficult to homestead but certain revenue-generating activities, like the Barbers Point Solar Project, yield the Department much-needed resources to develop homestead lots, while also creating renewable energy for the public.”

In July 2019, the Commission authorized the Chairman to issue a Right-of-Entry permit to Innergex Renewables USA LLC to conduct due diligence activities to assess the potential of developing a solar project on DHHL’s Industrial parcels in Kalaeloa.

A draft Environmental Assessment was presented to HHC on September 21, 2021 and published in The Environmental Notice periodical on October 8, 2021. Innergex Renewables USA LLC hosted an October 20, 2021 virtual public information meeting and collected public comment during the statutory 30-day public review and comment period which occurred from October 8, 2021, to November 8, 2021. A total of 26 public comments were received and incorporated into the final EA.

The Barbers Point Solar Project will consist of a 15-megawatt solar photovoltaic system coupled with a battery energy storage system and ancillary support infrastructure. The total combined footprint of project components located on DHHL lands will be less than 100 acres, of which the solar panels will cover approximately 45 acres. Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2022 with major construction activities primarily occurring in 2023. Commercial operations are expected to commence in early 2024.

To learn more about the Barber’s Point Solar Project and to view the final EA, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/oahu.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591

(808) 342-0873

[email protected]