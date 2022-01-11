DHHL News Release: Draft EA Published for 820 Isenberg Street Rental Project

(Mōʻiliʻili, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has published a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for the redevelopment of its 820 Isenberg Street property in Mōʻiliʻili, Oʻahu. The project is in partnership with Stanford Carr Development.

The draft EA was presented to the Hawaiian Homes and published in The Environmental Notice periodical in December 2021.

As part of the development process, DHHL will host a virtual Beneficiary Consultation meeting on Thursday, January 13, 2022, to update its beneficiaries on the findings of the draft EA. A public comment period for the draft EA will conclude on January 24, 2022.

“We are getting closer to bringing forward another housing option for beneficiaries,” said Deputy to the Chair Tyler Iokepa Gomes. “It is important for the Department to include a rental complex like this as part of addressing the residential housing needs of our community given our limited landholdings on Oʻahu. I encourage beneficiaries to take part in the development process.”

The property is located at the site of the former Stadium Bowl-O-Drome bowling alley, which opened in 1955 and closed in 2004. DHHL acquired the land from the Department of Land and Natural Resources in 1995. Currently, the site sits unoccupied.

The 210-foot, 23-story high rise will consist of 270 affordable rental units for native Hawaiian beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. Building amenities will include management offices, laundry and mailrooms, and community facilities. A four-story, 266-stall parking structure is planned to be lined with seven townhouse units and 4,680 square feet of retail space along Isenberg Street with an additional 29 on-grade parking stalls.

Projected costs for construction stand at approximately $137 million, financed through a combination of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, the State’s Rental Housing Revolving Fund, and private sources. DHHL will not expend any of its trust funds or legislative appropriations toward the development of this project.

To learn more about the 820 Isenberg Street project and view the draft EA, visit dhhl.hawaii.gov/po/oahu.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591

(808) 342-0873

[email protected]