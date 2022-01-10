Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4900 Block of 8th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in the 4900 Block of 8th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:00 am, the suspect entered an unoccupied residence, at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this photo below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/_o8kCaU3BdQ

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.