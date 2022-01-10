Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,070 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Supports for DC Students and School Staff

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant announced that the District will provide several additional testing resources for students and staff at DC Public Schools (DCPS) and public charter school students.

Expansion of Test to Return

For the remainder of the 2021-22 school year, the District will distribute rapid antigen tests to all DCPS and public charter schools to be used before returning from any break that is at least a full school week. For DCPS, that would apply to the February break from February 21 to February 25 and Spring Breaks from April 11 to April 15. LEAs would have the flexibility to implement a proof of negative testing requirement at their discretion.

Weekly Distribution of Rapid Tests to All Staff and Pre-K and Kindergarten Students

Beginning this week, the District will distribute one rapid antigen test kit per week to all registered pre-K and kindergarten students in DCPS and public charter schools. Tests will be available by Friday of each week, to be administered before returning on Monday. This program will continue through at least the winter surge of cases. All DCPS staff and public charter school staff will also receive one rapid antigen test kit per week.

Test to Stay Program

Planning is currently underway to launch a new Test to Stay model in schools, based on CDC guidelines. The Test to Stay Program will allow students who are identified as close contacts and not fully vaccinated the ability to take a series of rapid COVID-19 tests during their isolation period. If these tests return negative, the student can remain in school for in-person learning. Test to Stay will first launch in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Schools with smaller pilots for select Middle and High Schools.

You just read:

Mayor Bowser Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Supports for DC Students and School Staff

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.