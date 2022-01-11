The Mightier 1090am becomes ESPN Radio affiliate in Southern California

The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio

Southern California’s long-time sports leader, The Mightier 1090, is now even mightier as it becomes SoCal’s newest ESPN-affiliated radio station.

We’re thrilled to have The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio join our affiliate network in a key southern California market and provide fans with our can’t-miss national morning studio show lineup.” — Scott McCarthy, vice president, ESPN Audio

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California’s long-time sports leader, The Mightier 1090, is now even mightier as it becomes SoCal’s newest ESPN-affiliated radio station. Effective immediately, the station will now be known as The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio.

The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio, which just completed its second season broadcasting Notre Dame Football, will add ESPN Radio’s live NFL, MLB and NBA broadcasts, including Sunday Night Baseball, to its already impressive lineup.

The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio will also add two of ESPN’s top-rated talk shows to its daily queue:

Keyshawn, JWill and Max and #Greeny. Featuring Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman, Keyshawn, JWill and Max will air daily from 3-7 a.m. PT, and #Greeny, with Mike Greenberg, will follow from 7-9 a.m. PT. They’ll join a potent lineup at The Mightier 1090 that includes The Rich Eisen Show, Scott Kaplan’s Kaplan & Crew Show, The Arash Markazi Show and additional local and national shows.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a long time, and it’s incredibly satisfying to finally see it come to fruition just in time for the start of the new year,” said Bill Hagen, of The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio. “This is another very important step in us getting the Padres back home on 1090 as well.”

Scott McCarthy, vice president, ESPN Audio, added, “We’re thrilled to have The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio join our affiliate network in a key southern California market and provide fans with our can’t-miss national morning studio show lineup as well as a marquee live event schedule throughout the year.”

More information, along with the new and complete The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio lineup, including overnights and weekends, can be found at themightier1090.com.

# # #

About The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio – The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio has one of the strongest signals in North America with the ability to reach more than 24 million California residents from Baja to San Diego and up to Orange County, Los Angeles and the Central Coast. The 1090 AM broadcast signal has been active for more than 80 years. For more information, visit themightier1090.com.

About ESPN Radio – ESPN Radio, which launched January 1, 1992, provides more than 9,000 hours of talk and event content annually, reaching more than 32 million listeners per week on approximately 500 stations – including more than 400 full-time affiliates and clearance in the top 25 markets. ESPN Radio national programming is also available on SiriusXM and via digital distributors Apple Music, iHeartRadio and TuneIn.

