How GSEA and Entrepreneurs Organization are Helping Student Entrepreneurs in 2022
ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County and Los Angeles chapters of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a high-quality network of 14,000+ like-minded leaders across 61 countries, is hosting a competition for student entrepreneurs. The Orange County and Los Angeles qualifying competition for the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) will take place on January 29th and will have a celebrity guest judge, Entrepreneur and Influencer Spectacular Smith founder of Adwizar, as well as a keynote speech from Co-Founder of Priceline Jeff Hoffman. Other judges include Josh Dunham cofounder of Reveel, Wayne Lee and Kevin Chan. Hosts of the event are Kate Hancock Co-founder of MetaverseCollective.io and Alice Kao Co-founder of Sender One. This event would not be possible without the help from Alex Yu and Cortney Davidson as well.
GSEA enables young entrepreneurs to experience transformational growth at a personal and professional level. The community is known for bringing successful student entrepreneurs into the spotlight and connecting them with seasoned entrepreneurs, fostering strong networks throughout the world. Many GSEA alumni go on to develop and expand their businesses post-competition, creating thousands of jobs and generating millions of dollars in revenue. This competition helps set the stage for future entrepreneurial success by providing unmatched learning and networking experiences for today’s young innovators. GSEA is a premier awards program and community that fosters business innovation by recognizing student entrepreneurs worldwide. All competitors are students who operate a business while studying at the university level. To advance to the global finals, students must compete in a series of local and national rounds.
They must be an undergraduate or graduate college/university student at an Orange County-based college/university with a company operating for at least 6 months with at least US$500 in generated revenue or US$1,000 in investment.
https://gsea.org/ — To see more details.
Kate Hancock
EO
+1 949-226-1800
Hello@katehancock.com