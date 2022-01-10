Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,012 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce New COVID-19 Rapid Test Pick Up Sites at Senior Wellness Centers

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced that District residents ages 65 and older will now be able to pick up rapid antigen tests at six senior wellness centers.

To ensure the effective distribution of the kits and the appropriate staffing available, distribution will be staggered. Seniors will be limited to two rapid tests per person, per day. A list of the participating senior wellness centers below.

Location Address Time Days of Week
Model Cities Senior Wellness Center 1901 Evarts Street, NE 1 pm - 3 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Hayes Senior Wellness Center 500 K Street, NE 1 pm - 3 pm Tuesday and Thursday
Hattie Holmes Senior Wellness Center 324 Kennedy Street, NW 1 pm - 3 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Washington Senior Wellness Center 3001 Alabama Avenue, SE 1 pm - 3 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Bernice Fonteneau Senior Wellness Center 3531 Georgia Avenue, NW 1 pm - 3 pm Tuesday and Thursday
Congress Heights Senior Wellness Center 3500 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, SE 1 pm - 3 pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Mayor Bowser reminds senior residents and residents with disabilities that they have the ability to skip to the front of the line at all District-operated testing and vaccination clinics outside of the sites mentioned above. For more information, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

You just read:

Mayor Bowser and DC Health Announce New COVID-19 Rapid Test Pick Up Sites at Senior Wellness Centers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.