Attorney General Bonta Does Not Object to Disaffiliation of Two Major Health Systems, Expanding Access to Reproductive Healthcare in Orange County

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today agreed not to object to a settlement between Providence St. Joseph Health (Providence) and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Hoag) that will lead to the disaffiliation of the two hospital systems. The settlement will allow Hoag to become an independent entity, and as part of the agreement, Hoag has committed to expand reproductive health services in Orange County. The Attorney General’s Office was not a party to the settlement. However, the finalization of the settlement was contingent on any objections from the California Department of Justice.

“In a time when reproductive rights are under attack, we have to take every reasonable step we can to protect and expand reproductive healthcare in California,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The separation of Hoag from Providence will allow two strong health systems to continue to operate, while allowing Hoag to expand access to essential reproductive care in the area.”

In 2013, the Attorney General’s Office approved the affiliation of then-St. Joseph Health System (now Providence) with Hoag. Last year, Hoag filed a lawsuit to terminate the affiliation – a move that was supported by multiple healthcare providers, advocates, and community members concerned that the affiliation was resulting in the denial of basic reproductive rights.

Under the terms of the settlement, Hoag will expand reproductive healthcare, including:

Pregnancy termination in Hoag hospital-owned facilities;

Creation of a formal program around family planning, contraception, and management of high-risk pregnancies;

Recruitment of experts in family planning, contraception, and abortion to provide the full range of expert family planning services; and

Recruitment of primary care and medical specialists within Hoag to provide sex-specific and gender-specific healthcare for the LGBTQ+ population.

As an independent hospital, Hoag’s disaffiliation from Providence will also increase the number of high-level healthcare facilities in Orange County, which will increase healthcare competition in the area.

A copy of the stipulation and order is available here.