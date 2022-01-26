David Bosley Master's Ranch Former Director Discusses How Smartphones Can Have a Negative Effect on Recovery
Most mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation facilities, whether for youth or adults, do not allow smartphones, tablets, and other online devices to enter with clients”MYRTLE,, MISSOURI, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartphones can be distracting, and there's no way of denying it. They can be especially distracting when you need to put all of your attention toward a certain goal, like recovering from mental health issues or substance use disorders. David Bosley Master's Ranch former director recently discussed how smartphones can harm recovery.
"Most mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation facilities, whether for youth or adults, do not allow smartphones, tablets, and other online devices to enter with clients," David Bosley Master's Ranch former director said. "That's because they can negatively affect the treatment process and delay recovery."
David Bosley Master's Ranch former director explained there are several good reasons why recovery programs do not allow these devices. The goal is to eliminate as many distractions as possible, so each person can focus fully on their recovery.
Smartphone use can also lead to temptations, which may result in relapse or exiting the treatment program. This is because phones can link individuals to the outside world and the environment in which they previously lived. Temptation can be so intense that some individuals may even use their phones to try to access drugs, alcohol, or other addictive substances.
"Smartphones eat up so much of the time that's in a day," David Bosley Master's Ranch former director said. "Inpatient rehabilitation programs are typically offered on a limited time frame. This means as much time as possible needs to be dedicated to healing the mind and body."
Bosley explained that the time spent on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and other online outlets is time that could be spent working toward a full recovery and a more fulfilling life.
"Smartphones have also been linked to increased levels of anxiety and depression," Bosley said. "Many times, those are mental health issues we're trying to treat."
Bosley stated that smartphones often give young people a false sense of the world around them. Many influencers and even everyday people only post the positive aspects of their lives online. This can lead individuals struggling with addiction or mental health disorders to believe their lives are less interesting or important than the lives of others.
"Removing smartphones from the equation lets individuals focus on what's best for them without being distracted by the stories of other people's lives," David Bosley concluded. "Our goal is to boost self-confidence and promote positive life changes. It just so happens that the process is more productive without smartphones."
David Bosley is the former director of Master's Ranch Christian Academy, a boarding school offering numerous opportunities to at-risk kids, many of whom struggle with mental health and substance use disorders.
