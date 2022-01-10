Harnett County Clerk of Superior Court's Office Temporarily Adjusts Operating Hours

Beginning Monday, January 10, the Harnett County Clerk of Superior Court's Office will operate in teams. The office will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday. The office will close at noon each day for disinfecting and will re-open at 1:00 p.m. for emergency and time sensitive filings, upset bids, and court ordered payments only.
Questions can be directed to 910-814-4600.
