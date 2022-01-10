Suspects Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun): Unit Block of 47th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 7, 2022, in the Unit block of 47th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their car, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim while the other two suspects attempted to enter the vehicle. The victim quickly drove away from the suspects.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.