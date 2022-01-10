Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses: 300 Block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses that occurred on Thursday, January 8, 2022, in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, in the parking lot, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.