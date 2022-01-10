Chad G. Boonswang selected for Super Lawyers: 2022 Top Rated Attorneys List
Philadelphia Life Insurance Attorney selected for inclusion on Super Lawyers: 2022 Top Rated Attorneys ListPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad G. Boonswang, founding attorney of the Boonswang Law Firm, has been selected for inclusion on the Super Lawyers 2022 list of Top Rated Attorneys.
Mr. Boonswang is a life insurance attorney dedicated to protecting the best interests of people who fall victim to the tactics of insurance companies seeking to avoid payment of claims. He has recovered tens of millions of dollars in compensation for his clients from catastrophic injury cases and life insurance claims.
As a lawyer, athlete, and scholar, Mr. Boonswang has always invested the energy, time, and commitment to be the best advocate that he can be for his clients, reflected in the 10.00 Superb rating he has received on Avvo. He was also selected as an American Society of Legal Advocates Top 100 Litigation Lawyer in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. In 2017, Mr. Boonswang was named Best in Life Insurance Claims by Acquisition International Magazine Legal Award Winner.
With nearly 25 years of experience, Mr. Boonswang has handled a wide variety of insurance claims related to life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, insurance bad faith, fatal personal injury, and accelerated death benefits.
Mr. Boonswang is a significant presence in insurance coverage litigation nationwide and dedicates himself to serving his local community. He frequently volunteers for Philadelphia VIP, donating his legal services pro bono. Additionally, he is also a member of the Philadelphia Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the Union League of Philadelphia.
About Boonswang Law
Founded in 2002, the Boonswang Law Firm is among the preeminent law firms in the United States concentrating on life insurance coverage litigation. Our firm is headed by accomplished attorney Chad G. Boonswang who has won national acclaim for winning major cases in practice areas ranging from life insurance claims to catastrophic injury cases. We are a united, dedicated team of attorneys, law clerks, and paralegals, all committed to recovering the death benefits owed to our clients.
