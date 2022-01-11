Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation Announces January 2022 Webinar to Discuss Cannabis, Equity and Access to Capital
CFCR is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, DC. The organization is focused on the de-stigmatization, normalization, and legitimization of cannabis on behalf of consumers, the professions, organizations, and businesses who support and serve them.
Registration is now open for the free virtual event Thursday, Jan. 20, 1pm EST.WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) announced today that its next virtual webinar, “You Can’t Have Cannabis Without Equity, and You Can’t Have Equity Without Access to Capital,” will take place on Thursday, January 20, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EST. Speakers will be: Wanda L. James, founder and CEO of Simply Pure Dispensary, Candace Gingrich, LGBTQ community advocate, and Bruce Linton, founder and former Chairman and CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC/WEED).
Registration is now open for the complimentary event that is part of the CFCR’s regular webinar series offering sessions that feature informative and relevant topics covered by industry experts. Visit https://www.uscfcr.org/events to register for January’s event and to view past sessions.
Speaker profiles for January 20, 2022, webinar:
Wanda L. James
Founder and CEO of Simply Pure Dispensary
Wanda James and her husband, Scott Durrah, became the first legally licensed African Americans to own a dispensary, a cultivation facility, and an edible company. James is a leading advocate in the cannabis industry focused on social equity and justice and has worked with many politicians on cannabis reform including former President Barrack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. The first inductee into the MJ Biz Cannabis Hall of Fame, James was named one of the 50 Most Important Women in the Cannabis Industry by Cannabis Business Executive (2016) and one of the 100 Most Influential People in Cannabis by High Times Magazine (2018).
Candace Gingrich
LGBTQ Community Advocate
Since 1995, Candace Gingrich has served as a key advocate for issues of importance to the LGBTQ community. Gingrich’s involvement in the movement for queer equality began when her older brother, Newt Gingrich, was elected House speaker. From 1998 to 2019, Gingrich worked for the Human Rights Campaign, crisscrossing the country to promote the importance of coming out, the duty to vote, and the power of everyday conversations to change minds. Gingrich joined Revolution Global from 2019 until 2021 and helped direct it first DEI program, continuing Revolution’s commitment to equity both internally and externally. Additional accomplishments include designing and presenting LGBTQ competence training (with focus on transgender and non-binary content) for medical cannabis dispensary staff and creating social media programming to highlight LGBTQ people, women, and veterans in the cannabis industry.
Bruce Linton
Founder and former Chairman and CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC/WEED)
Bruce Linton brings a wealth of experience in building strong technology driven companies, developing world-class teams and positioning companies to deliver exceptional customer value and service. In his newly appointed role as an active advisor for Mind Med, Linton will serve as Executive Chairman with GAGE Cannabis Co., following completion of the acquisition of Innovations. Linton also serves as a special advisor with Better Choice Company, an animal health and wellness cannabinoid company, and is an active investor with SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CSE:SLNG), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods company.
For additional information, please visit uscfcr.org.
ABOUT CFCR
The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Washington, DC. The mission of CFCR is to assist the government, and specifically federal regulatory agencies, to rethink, develop, and implement evidence-based cannabis regulations. Our overarching goal is the de-stigmatization, normalization, and legitimization of cannabis on behalf of consumers, the professions, organizations, and businesses who support and serve them. We do this by serving as a conduit for informed scientific research, inclusive education, and by mainstreaming the best practices that enable the industry to maximize its potential. For additional information please visit www.uscfcr.org and follow us on social media @USCFCR.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Steve Winter, Brotman | Winter | Fried, swinter@aboutbwf.com, 202-468-8100
Kim Prince, Proven Media, kim@provenmediaservices.com, 480-221-7995
Heather Mahoney, hmahoney@aboutbwf.com, 240-271-5762
Sarah Chase, Executive Director
Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation
+1 202-518-5359
sarah@uscfcr.org
