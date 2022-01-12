Dr. Ken Tombley Discusses How Work Is Related to Self-Confidence in Adolescents
Self-esteem and self-confidence are often learned through parenting, extracurricular activities and education, Dr. Ken Tombley explains
Dr. Ken Tombley of Master's Ranch recently discussed how work is related to self-confidence in adolescents and young adults
Every day, we see improvements in the self-confidence of young people at the ranch”MYRTLE,, MISSOURI, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not all kids are born with self-confidence. In fact, self-esteem and self-confidence are often learned through parenting, extracurricular activities, education, and as Dr. Ken Tombley explains, through hard work.
Dr. Ken Tombley and his team strive to heal at-risk youth and their families. They do this through providing friendship, structure, resources, and faith-based counseling at their Missouri residential academy. Former CEO David Bosley of Master's Ranch helped develop programs geared toward healing.
The Master's Ranch team provides heavily vocational programming centered on developing workplace skills. They explain this method of rehabilitation is especially helpful for youth because they're able to build self-confidence through hard work.
"Healthy self-esteem is essential for kids and young adults to develop and become successful in life," Founder David Bosley of Master's Ranch said. "Self-esteem and self-confidence play essential roles in the emotional, behavioral, and social health of young people."
Tombley added that self-confidence plays an essential role in helping young people successfully face peer pressure, setbacks, and all of life's challenges. Positive self-confidence and self-esteem also help kids and young adults maintain good mental health.
David Bosley Master's Ranch former CEO explained that research has linked hard work to increased self-confidence. At Master's Ranch, at-risk youth work on a real ranch, caring for animals and performing numerous other duties to help the ranch function optimally. They learn woodworking, metal and cement skills, culinary arts, animal care, and so much more.
"The hard work at-risk youth perform here at our ranch leaders to a sense of purpose and confidence that these kids can take with them throughout their lives," founder and former CEO David Bosley of Master's Ranch said. "You can clearly see a young person's self-confidence rise as they learn to build with their own two hands, create a delicious meal for their friends, or save an animal's life."
Dr. Ken Tombley explained that Master's Ranch relies on military-style discipline and organization. Success at the ranch is heavily reliant on respect for authority, responsibility, and trust. The infrastructure is specifically designed to instill self-confidence and help at-risk youth create more successful paths.
"Every day, we see improvements in the self-confidence of young people at the ranch," Dr. Ken Tombley said. "We see them create goals, accomplish them, and become more respectful and responsible individuals overall. It's amazing to see self-confidence provide hope for these young people and eventually lead them to better paths in life."
