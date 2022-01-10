ChefsTemp Instant Read Meat Thermometer Takes Cooking to Entirely New Level

The thermometer is touted by global chefs as being the best in the world.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChefsTemp is pleased to announce its Finaltouch X10 Instant Read Meat Thermometer is singlehandedly changing the landscape of the cooking industry.ChefsTemp is a renowned kitchen appliance company that brings state-of-the-art cooking tools to professional, gourmet, and amateur chefs alike. The company services kitchen enthusiasts worldwide by bringing high-end cooking technology to consumers that have been carefully designed with ergonomic comfort and cutting-edge features, like ease-of-use, waterproof functionality, and record-breaking temperature readings.In the company’s latest news, ChefsTemp is announcing its Finaltouch X10 Instant Read Meat Thermometer has been voted the #1 meat thermometer by chefs from around the world. This remarkable feedback is mainly due to the latest technology that is incorporated for the safest and most accurate indoor and outdoor cooking experience.“At ChefsTemp, we believe the right meat thermometer can change your life – and the way you cook,” says founder of the company, Jason. “Not all meat thermometers are created equal, and we take the quality of our products seriously, offering the best meat thermometers available on the market. In particular, our Finaltouch X10 meat thermometer utilizes the same technology that has been highly regarded by professional chefs in the cooking industry for decades. Whether you are a culinary expert or an at-home chef, the Finaltouch X10 has all the features you need to make a perfect meal every single time.”The Finaltouch X10 incorporates a variety of product features requested by customers, including:• Super-fast and accurate with top-of-the-line thermocouple technology• Intelligent backlight with motion-sensing display• 270-degree rotation probe perfect for left-handed cooks• Auto-rotating display to read at awkward angles• Motion-activated wake-up mode• IP68 waterproof rating to withstand up to one meter of water• Magnetic backing for easy storage• Reading range of -22 to 572°F• Response time of 2-3 seconds• Battery operated• Portable design• Switchable °C/°F• And more!Verified reviews on the company’s website boast about how remarkable the product is, especially reviews from certified chefs.“LOVE IT,” says reviewer Andy. “It’s the only thermometer I use now when I cook. I’m an executive chef and have to monitor food temps during service … this thermometer is fast and easy to read, easy to clean and fits in my chef coat pocket.”Likewise, Julie also states, “It’s the only thermometer I use. I’m a chef and have to monitor food temps during service. This thermometer is fast and easy to read, easy to clean, and fits in my chef coat pocket. I think this is a product for everyday use in the kitchen or on the grill.”For more information about ChefsTemp, please visit www.chefstemp.com About ChefsTempChefsTemp is home to the #1 rated meat thermometer voted by chefs from all around the world. The company has been an industry-trusted brand for over 30 years and is dedicated to innovation that is at the forefront of the latest culinary technology. Not only are ChefsTemp’s products award-winning but the company boasts exceptional customer service – taking a personalized approach to consumer satisfaction.