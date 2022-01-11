United States Space Force Association hosts “Lasso the Moon” Space Industry Roundup on February 28th in Huston, TX
We designed our SFA event series in Texas to enhance civilian awareness and engagement while fostering innovations that will further our mission to support national security in space.”HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Space Force Association (SFA) is hosting a special event “Lasso the Moon” in conjunction with the 2022 Houston Tech Rodeo on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Ion (4201 Main St 4th Floor).
SFA’s Lasso the Moon conference explores the needs of civil, commercial, and military players from makers, creators, inventors, producers, and innovators to solve our most far-reaching challenges. Join the Space Force Association and TexSpace for a multi-disciplinary presentation and roundtable discussion series with networking and tabletop exhibits. Lasso the Moon is designed to present the audience with a clear, actionable understanding of the space (civilian, military, and commercial) trifecta landscape and how Houston’s vibrant startup and creator community can plugin and contribute towards its accelerated progress.
“The Space Force Association is a professional association researching, educating, and advocating the defined future for the Space Force. We designed our event series in Texas to enhance civilian awareness and engagement while fostering innovations that will further our mission to support national security in space” stated SFA’s executive director, Eric Sundby.
To join the Space Force Association as a sponsor, exhibitor, supporting organization or individual, visit hhtps://ussfa.org
