Automotive Switches Market Is Expected To Be Valued At US$ 15.5 Bn, With Applications Across Passenger Vehicles : FactMR

Automotive Switches For Passenger Cars Are Likely To Register Maximum Sales, Expanding 1.4x Across The Forecast Period

UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the demand of global automotive switches market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2021-2031), surpassing US$ 36 Bn by the end of the said assessment period. By 2021, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 15.5 Bn, with applications across passenger vehicles and two-wheelers increasing.From 2016 to 2020, the industry experienced a CAGR of 7%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects declined significantly, attributed to a global contraction in automotive manufacturing operations. Some of its effects have spilt over to the present fiscal, with countries such as India experiencing a 3% decline in auto component revenues. However, this is expected to be offset, as new vehicle registrations and resumption of manufacturing facilities continue to take place.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1911 Key Takeaways from the Market StudyInterior control switches are foreseen to cross the US$ 21 Bn mark by 2031, contributing a value CAGR of 4.2%.Collectively, access management and powertrain switches estimated to account for 1/3rd revenue shareAutomotive switches for passenger cars to surpass US$ 19 Bn in value by 2031Light commercial vehicles foreseen to grow ~4.7x more than heavy commercial vehicles.Europe to register a value of US$ 7 Bn by 2031, capturing 1/4th of global revenuesAsia to be one of the fastest growing markets, clocking a 4.6% value CAGRCompetitive LandscapeKey players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base.In August 2021, TOKAI RIKA Co., Ltd. announced the development of a fingerprint-authentication start switch to help boost vehicle anti-theft performance. A first for Japanese cars, this switch will be used by the new Toyota Land Cruiser that was launched in August 2021In April 2021, Autoliv, Inc. and Mersen, announced a joint collaboration to develop devices that will help make electric vehicles safer. The collaboration will produce disconnect devices that utilize Autoliv’s proven pyrotechnical safety switch (“Pyroswitch”) technology and Mersen’s fuse hybridization concepts, to create affordable devices that can disconnect up to 1000-volt power source in milliseconds, before dangerous arcing can occur.Key Points Covered in Automotive Switches Industry SurveyMarket Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market GrowthSegment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise AnalysisCompetition Mapping and BenchmarkingBrand Share and Market Share AnalysisKey Product Innovations and Regulatory ClimateAssessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation StandardsAssessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor PriceCertifications and Compliance RequirementsCOVID-19 Impact on Automotive Switches and How to NavigateRecommendation on Key Winning StrategiesNeed more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1911 Key Segments CoveredVehicleAutomotive Switches for Passenger CarsCompactMid-sizeLuxurySUVAutomotive Switches for Light Commercial vehiclesAutomotive Switches for Heavy Commercial VehiclesAutomotive Switches for Electric VehiclesAutomotive Switches for TractorsAutomotive Switches for ForkliftsAutomotive Switches for Two WheelersConventionalElectricSwitchAutomotive Interior Control SwitchesAC Switch AssemblyLight Module/SwitchesMultifunctional SwitchesOverhead Console SwitchMultimedia Switch assemblySteering Switch AssemblySeat Control SwitchesSeat Heater SwitchesAutomotive Access Management SwitchesPower Window Switch AssemblySide Window SwitchesDoor Light SwitchesIgnition SwitchesPowerlift Gate SwitchesSun Roof SwitchesBack Carrier SwitchesAutomotive Powertrains & Other SwitchesReverse Light SwitchesBrake Light SwitchesAutomatic Gear Control SwitchesAutomatic Reverse Parking Brake SwitchesHand Brake SwitchesFork Lifting Switch ModuleSales ChannelAutomotive Switches Sales via OEMsAutomotive Switches Sales via AftermarketFull Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1911 Report Benefits & Key Questions AnsweredAutomotive Relay Company & brand share analysis: The report offers in-depth Automotive Relay brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companiesAutomotive Relay Historical volume analysis: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Relay and projected sales performance for 2021-2031Automotive Relay Category & segment level analysis: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levelsAutomotive Relay Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around itPost COVID consumer spending on Automotive Relay: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending powerExplore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Automotive Domain:Ground Support Equipment Tires Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/ground-support-equipment-tires-market Automotive Steering Rack Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/automotive-steering-rack-market Automotive Steering Shaft Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/automotive-steering-shaft-market