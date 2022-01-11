Message Strategist and Messenger Guide Launches Book: "You Can’t Make This St*ry Up!"

"You Can't Make This St*ry Up: What If It's All Happening For Us?" Launches January 21, 2022

If you are feeling stuck and unable to move your project or your coaching business forward, prepare to laugh and cry your way to your biggest breakthrough yet.

Brimming with stories and ideas that illuminate and inspire, this book will help you take the sometimes terrifying steps needed to breathe life into a truer version of yourself.” — Jonathan Fields, Founder of Good Life Project

Message coach, Amanda Johnson, is excited to announce the launch of her third book, "You Can't Make This St*ry Up!," which will be published by True To Intention on January 21, 2022.

After fifteen years of supporting authors, speakers, and coaches, Amanda decided it was time to show the world just how messy and magical (and worth it) this adventure actually is. She invited clients to collaborate on a book and share their personal journeys through the creative process.

“Too many people get inspired to share a message the world needs, quickly slam into invisible barriers when they begin, and put projects on the proverbial back burner. After supporting messengers in overcoming those barriers and completing their projects, I had to let others know they are not alone, it’s not because they’re failures or frauds, and it is possible to fulfill their calling. My hope is that readers will be inspired to follow these brave souls’ examples of asking for support and staying with the work even when it’s hard.”

After graduating Biola University and Torrey Honors Institute in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree and Chapman University with her teaching credential in 2005, Amanda’s dreams of empowering students died with the realization that the education system was toxic and her well-being was too compromised to work inside it. She gratefully accepted an opportunity to work from home while her son was little and became an instructor for an online writing instruction company. As she networked, she found entrepreneurs who needed her eagle-eye on their content and began editing blogs and manuscripts. In 2007, struck by the inspiration to write a book of her own, she took a detour to learn how to facilitate transformation and began to heal her own life. When the economy collapsed in 2008, contracts for transformational workshops disappeared, but True To Intention came to life.

Quickly, Amanda realized her work was less about the messages and more about the messengers, as well as the reason for the wild career ride as she designed experiences and facilitated healing for clients. More importantly, she’d acquired the tools, skills, and allies to heal her own life, so she could change her corner of the world without sacrificing her sanity or her soul and then help her clients do the same.

In "You Can’t Make This St*ry Up!," the process of sharing a message is disclosed in the most real and raw way. Readers will be entertained by all of the down-and-dirty details of the delays, detours, doubts, double espressos, and double-chocolate-chip cookies it took to complete each project. They will laugh as they commiserate with the clients who bleached their home from top to bottom and scrubbed baseboards instead of writing. They will cry with the ones who faced excruciating losses along the way. And, they will probably have to pull their chins off the ground a few times as they witness the YCMTSU moments that seem a little too serendipitous.

Amanda also wanted readers to see how clients arrive in her life at the moment she needs their message. After every contributed story, Amanda shares her experience as the coach. “Again, in this industry for so long, I’ve heard hundreds of frustrated coaches. Hopefully, my stories will help them understand the roots of their frustration and lean into their calling, instead of walking away, so they can find the type of growth and expansion I have as a result of working with these incredible people.”

By the end of the book, creatives and coaches will be inspired to:

Consider alternative reasons for “writer's block” and find the real force driving that inspiration

Recognize the opportunity for healing that comes with each phase of creation and/or client engagement

Discover and savor all of those past, present, and future YCMTSU moments



Click here to get a sneak preview of "You Can’t Make This St*ry Up!"