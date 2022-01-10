Coleman Jet Solutions Announces new Director of Market Intelligence
With over 30 years of aviation industry experience, Mike Pryor joins the team at Coleman Jet Solutions, giving us over 100 years of collective experience.
Coleman Jet Solutions is lucky to have Mike on the team. His expertise with aircraft value analysis, and deep relationships will mean that our clients will be among the best informed in the market.”HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coleman Jet Solutions, a boutique aircraft transaction firm that provides individuals and businesses with unrivaled technical, regulatory, and financial advisory services, announces the recent appointment of Mike Pryor as Director of Market Intelligence. With over 30 years of aviation industry experience, Mike is uniquely qualified to provide Coleman Jet Solutions clients with unequaled market intelligence and acquisitions support in his new role.
— Dave Coleman
While serving as an acquisitions and sales executive at his prior employer, Mike was responsible for developing sophisticated models for valuing aircraft that included historical business aircraft market research, aircraft sold price data, aircraft transaction insights, quantitative analysis, and expertise in statistical modeling.
Prior to that, Mike served as Assistant General Manager at Signature Flight Support, an FBO located at the Chicago Executive Airport (PWK), and also served as Manager of Administration for Priester Aviation, an Aircraft Charter and Management Firm also based at PWK. Mike is a licensed Private Pilot, and graduate of Roosevelt University with a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Administration
“Coleman Jet Solutions is lucky to have Mike on the team," says Dave Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions. “His expertise with aircraft value analysis and deep relationships around the globe will mean that our clients will be among the best informed in the market. The benefits for our clients are obvious.” He will be based at Coleman Jet Solutions' home office in Highland Park, Illinois.
About Coleman Jet Solutions
Coleman Jet Solutions, located on Chicago’s North Shore, provides superior technical, regulatory, and financial guidance with uncompromising loyalty and unequaled results. Our expertise in aircraft research, aircraft evaluation, and shrewd negotiation techniques are for the sole benefit of our clients. For more information, visit www.colemanjets.com or contact Dave Coleman at dave@colemanjets.com or 847.748.8333.
Dave Coleman
President
dave@colemanjets.com
Suzanne Wahl
Coleman Jet Solutions
+1 312-371-7168
suzanne@colemanjets.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn