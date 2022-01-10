Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company Deploys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – More than 80 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company deployed Monday, Jan. 10, on the first leg of a yearlong deployment overseas.

The 268th, based in Millington, is comprised of military police Soldiers trained in security operations, base defense, movement control, and law and order. During their deployment to the Horn of Africa, the Guardsmen will perform several different missions, including base defense and critical site security.

“The 268th will provide security assets for ongoing missions with U.S. Africa Command,” said 1st Lt. Timothy Sanders, commander of the 268th Military Police Company. “We are trained and ready for what lies ahead.”

During the afternoon of Jan. 9, the unit held a departure ceremony at the Millington Central Middle High School for the families of the deploying Soldiers. In the early morning of the 10th, the Soldiers flew from the Memphis Airport to Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will complete final pre-deployment training before traveling to the Horn of Africa.

“Our Soldiers have done a great job and completed a lot of training to prepare for this deployment,” said Sanders. “I’m confident in the abilities and professionalism of our Soldiers. We are all looking forward to getting overseas, doing the job we trained for, and returning home stronger than ever.”