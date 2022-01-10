Auditor Bump Appoints Leo L. Hwang to Serve on the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission 

Boston — State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump today appointed Leo. L. Hwang to serve on the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission (AAPIC), a statewide body whose purpose is to enhance opportunity for Asian Americans, especially those newly arrived in the country. Hwang was sworn-in during a virtual ceremony and is one of three appointees made by the Office of the State Auditor to AAPIC.

“I am thrilled to appoint Leo L. Hwang to serve on the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission. Leo has a storied career in higher education and is dedicated to bettering public life for all residents. I know Leo will do incredible work in representing the AAPI community,” said State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump.

Hwang currently serves as the Assistant Academic Dean of the College of Natural Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he assists students and colleagues with various initiatives. Previously, Hwang was the Dean of Engineering, Math, and Science at Greenfield Community College in Greenfield, MA. Hwang has experience in higher education, formerly serving as visiting faculty at Mount Holyoke College, adjunct faculty at Westfield State, and other essential roles at institutions outside of the Commonwealth.

“It is an honor to join the AAPIC. I look forward to representing the interests of the Asian American and Pacific Islanders across the Commonwealth and particularly in Western Massachusetts. I extend my sincere gratitude to Auditor Bump for this opportunity to serve,” said Hwang.

Established on October 29, 2006, the Massachusetts Asian American Commission (AAC) was a permanent statewide body dedicated to advocating for Asian Americans. With the name change (from Asian American Commission to Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission), the Commission’s goal is to recognize and highlight the vital contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the social, cultural, economic, and political life of the Commonwealth; to identify and address the needs and challenges facing residents of Asian and Pacific Islander ancestry; and to promote the well-being of this dynamic and diverse community, thereby advancing the interests of all who call Massachusetts home.

Hwang will be replacing Bora Chiemruom on the AAPIC. Bump’s other appointees include Cinda Danh and Philjay Solar.

###