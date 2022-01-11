Submit Release
Walford Home's Flagship Rustic Farmhouse Kitchen Utensil Holder Line Is off to a Strong 2022 Start

Continued Strong Sales for Walford Home's Product Line. The Utensil Crock, With “Cook Eat Live” Branding, Exceeds Expectations.

We continue to be pleased with sales of our Utensil Holder line in the new year. We are targeting expansion into retail chains and additional e-commerce platforms this year.”
— Will Barnes, VP Products
CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walford Home continues its tradition of delivering world-class home, kitchen, and garden products. The galvanized décor and kitchen products from the company have a distinct farmhouse style and are both functional and decorative.

The company’s flagship kitchen utensil caddy begins the year with strong sales and continues to receive high recommendations from customers.

The rustic design of Walford Home’s kitchen utensil holder creates vintage charm in the kitchen. The crock comes with a premium padded base for counter protection. According to the brand, their kitchen utensil crock is the perfect solution for cluttered kitchens with overflowing kitchen drawers. The utensil holder’s inspirational “Cook Eat Live” logo is particularly popular with customers.

Some impressive features of the utensil holder include:
• Premium rolled lip with a sturdy stainless-steel rim
• 2-millimeter-thick protective pad base to protect the countertop
• 5.3 inches wide 6.7 inches tall
• Rust-resistant and easy to clean
• Available in five vibrant colors: White, Black, Red, Teal and Cobalt Blue

Recommendations for the product remain strong. A delighted customer mentioned, “I bought two for my kitchen utensils; Don't let the looks fool you, they are the perfect size. I love the color, they brighten up my kitchen, and match my décor perfectly. Shipping was fast with Amazon Prime two-day shipping; my package was handled with care boxed secure and protective. Will buy again.”

“I don't have a lot of drawer space for my kitchen utensils, so I searched for a caddy that would look good and would also hold all of my kitchen tools. This holder fits both of my criteria! It was packaged well and arrived on time, too. It's a good weight so that it doesn't tip over and fits quite a few utensils, so I'm a happy camper.” said another thrilled customer.

Walford Home’s products are available on its website as well as major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Walmart.

The company is forecasting another strong year for 2022 with targeted expansion of its farmhouse décor products into brick and mortar retail stores and well as additional major e-commerce sites.

To find out more about Walford Home, its farmhouse kitchen utensil holder and their other products, please visit the company’s website https://www.walfordhome.com.

Ashford Blue
Walford Home, LLC
+1 984-464-2980
contact@walfordhome.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Walford Home White Kitchen Utensil Holder - Farmhouse Decor

