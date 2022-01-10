Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to sit at William Jewell College in Liberty

10 January 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is scheduled to convene court Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri. The arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Yates-Gill College Union on campus.

A three-judge panel, consisting of Western District judges Cynthia Martin and Gary Witt and Supreme Court of Missouri Judge W. Brent Powell, will hear oral arguments in four cases on the docket. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system, explain the proceedings, and take questions from the audience.

Chief Judge Martin will preside over the proceedings at William Jewell. Judge Martin joined the Western District in 2009. She practiced law in Kansas City and Lee’s Summit before joining the court. She is a 1981 graduate of William Jewell College. Judge Witt was appointed to the Western District in 2010. Immediately prior to his appointment, he served as an associate circuit judge in the 6th Judicial Circuit (Platte County). Previously, he practiced law in Platte County and served in the Missouri House of Representatives. Judge Witt is a 1987 graduate of William Jewell College. Judge Powell was appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri in 2017. Prior to that, he served as a circuit court judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County). Judge Powell is a 1992 graduate of William Jewell College.

The court typically convenes court in Kansas City. For more than 20 years, however, the Court has held dockets in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri. The Court hears oral arguments outside of Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the Court's role in the judicial system.

###

Contact person: Kimberly K. Boeding, Clerk of the Court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

1300 Oak Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

Kimberly.Boeding@courts.mo.gov

(816) 889-3600

Newsroom - WD