2022-01-07 11:16:09.17 $2,500 a Week for Life Winner 'Crying on the Inside'

A Missouri Lottery player was in shock after uncovering a top prize on a “$2,500 A Week For Life” Scratchers ticket. He had purchased two of the tickets at MO #1, 1702 First St. in Kennett, and returned to the store shortly after to buy four more.

While starting to scratch the last ticket, he noticed the first number, a 1, matched one of his numbers. He started to uncover the prize listed and saw an “E” at the end.

“I said, ‘Oh my god, oh my god!’” he shared about hurriedly trying to scratch the rest of the prize.

Once fully uncovered, the match had revealed the game’s top prize of $2,500 a week for life.

“It is very emotional,” he said “I’m crying on the inside.”

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Dunklin County won more than $9.2 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $908,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $450,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.

