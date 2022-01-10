Submit Release
Bridge maintenance project to begin on IH 20 at South Fork Palo Pinto Creek

BROWNWOOD – Beginning January 17, TxDOT’s contractor, Scott Tucker Company, LLC of Fort Worth will perform maintenance work on several bridges throughout the Brownwood District. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 14 months, weather permitting.

Work will consist of concrete structure repair and will start on the IH 20 eastbound bridge over the south fork of Palo Pinto Creek, just west of the Palo Pinto County Line. Other counties where the project will continue include Brown, Coleman, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba, and Stephens.

Various traffic shifts and lane closures will occur throughout the project. Motorists are asked to use caution, slow their speed, avoid distractions, and to pay attention to road signs while driving in the work zone.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Brownwood District’s Public Information Officer or (325) 643-0413.

