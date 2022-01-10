Jason Amada Offers 7 Simple Steps to Building Your Own Amazon and eBay Business Side Hustle
As a successful online reseller with an Amazon and eBay store, Jason Amada recently shared his own tips on how to start your own retail side hustle.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. Explore
Jason Amada knows that starting an Amazon and eBay storefront is about as low-cost of a business as you can get. The low cost of entry helps you see if the process works for you. Finding stuff to sell, prepping inventory, selling items, and then shipping it. This is all part of the process of a reseller. Consider this side hustle a test. Are you enjoying the time you’re spending making money this way? Are you making enough, relative to the time it’s taking to get it done?
2. Set your goals
What do you want out of your side hustle? Cash to make ends meet? Enough money to fund a specific desire, like a vacation, car, or new place to live? Or do you aspire to find a side hustle to become your main hustle? Jason Amada says to set monthly goals, so you have a number you’re working with. Then you will be able to calculate what it will take to get there.
3. Sell what interests
You should choose to sell items in categories you’re interested in or familiar with, you will enjoy the experience much better, and your knowledge will come through in your display and descriptions. Plus, it will be more fun finding items to sell by shopping at garage sales, flea markets, discount stores, or even in overseas marketplaces.
4. Track all your costs
Is your side hustle profitable? Jason Amada explains that you won’t know for sure if you’re making any money after expenses unless you keep track of the details. There are plenty of tools available to help you manage your expenses.
5. Make your items look appealing to buy
Think like a buyer and ask yourself, “would I buy something that looked like that?” Take high-quality photos in a well-lit environment with a plain background. Since your buyer can’t see it in person, take additional pictures of the details they want to see before buying. Write good descriptions that answer a buyer’s questions. Price your items right! Use the tools provided to set pricing.
6. Understand why Amazon and eBay get paid
Many people who sell on eBay call it “FeeBay.” Others call Amazon fulfillment costs (FBA) too high. But they’re missing the more significant point. These giants get paid because they have the buyers. Finding people to buy is difficult and costly. They have built and maintained these marketplaces so that you can easily connect with interested buyers. They deserve their cut.
7. Start
Leap before you look might be counterintuitive, but you don’t know what you don’t know, and you won’t learn everything you need in a single guide. If you’re interested in Amazon and eBay stores, for example, each of those giants offers lots of training along the way. Amazon uses step-by-step instructions on how to send goods to them, and the pack-out process is step by step. Have you heard of Seller Central on eBay? It’s their dashboard for sellers, and it includes everything about your account, from shipping labels to promoted listings.
The best time to start was years ago when the industry was starting to take off. The second best time to start is today! Do your research and decide if it's for you. Everything you need to succeed is right at your fingertips.
