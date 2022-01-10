Detergent Polymers Market Is Positive Growth Trajectory, Registering A CAGR Of 5% Between 2020 To 2030
Detergent Polymers Market Set to Register 5% CAGR Through 2030, High Application Potential Identified in Liquid Detergent Production, Says Fact.MRUNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global detergent polymers market is poised to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Superior soil removal and exceptional whitening properties offered by detergent polymers have become talk of the town among detergent manufacturers. Detergent polymers have emerged as ingredient of choice in detergent manufacturing process, to regain product performance at lower built formulations. Further, detergent polymers are considered as the only material which offers non-phosphate detergent formulations. This will not only reduce the burden of environmental regulations on detergent manufactures but also decrease water and energy consumption while washing.
Key Takeaways of the Detergent Polymers Market Study:
Synthetic detergent polymers continues to account for three fourth of the global demand. However, it is poised to lose its market share by 4% through 2030 owing to increasing demand for bio based products.
Polycarboxylate is expected to remain highly preferred chemical among detergent polymer manufacturers and create absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 122 Mn by the end of 2030.
Application in liquid detergents and detergent pods and tablets is set to experience high growth rate over washing powders, creating collective $ opportunity worth US$ 100 Mn by 2030-end.
Use in laundry care is poised to significantly drive the global consumption of detergent polymers, accounting for over half of the total revenue.
Europe continues to maintain its dominance in the global detergent polymers market. However, East Asia is projected to surpass Europe’s market by 2025.
Detergent Polymers Market: Segmentation
Fact.MR has segmented the detergent polymers market on the basis of source, chemical, function, application, end use, and region.
Source
Synthetic
Natural & Bio-based
Chemical
Polycarboxylates
Carboxymethyl Cellulose
Polyester
Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP
Others
Function
Antiredeposition Agent
Dispersing Agent
Soil Release Agent
Dye Transfer Inhibitor
Application
Washing Powders
Liquid Detergents
Detergent Pods and Tablets
End Use
Laundry Care
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning
Automatic Dishwashing
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world on its knees and forced people to stay at their homes which have affected production and demand across the globe. Fear of the coronavirus has forced countries to stop import-export activities between borders.
Sudden industrial and transportation shut downs have crippled the global economy in last few months. As per the WHO and the UN stats, loss caused due to coronavirus outbreak may take years to recover. The coronavirus pandemic has affected every industry, and detergent polymers market is no exception.
Europe and North America are the two leading consumers of detergent polymers, collectively accounting for half of the global demand in 2019. Along with leading detergent polymer consumers, these are the most affected regions by coronavirus outbreak and account for over half of the global fatalities.
Worsened situation in these regions have impacted the global detergent polymers market which is poised to recover in the third quarter with the ease of lockdowns in these regions.
Detergent Polymers Market: Competitive Insights
The global detergent polymers market is highly consolidated in nature, where leading manufacturers currently accounts for over half of the global consumption. Ashland, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dow Inc, Solvay SA and Lubrizol Corporation are the key stakeholders. In response to increasing demand and to enhance their position, market goliaths have been involved in numerous organic and inorganic strategies.
To leverage the immense potential offered by new trends and to increase their market penetration, prominent companies has vertically integrated themselves. This will not only reduce their dependency on raw material suppliers but also give them a significant advantage of low cost product.
For instance, in 2018, under BASF’s organic strategy, it has backward integrated itself by expanding production capacity of alkyl polyglycosides which is a primary raw material for detergent polymers production.
Similarly, during the historical period, Dow increased its acrylic-based polymers production capacity, in order to meet the increasing demand from various industries including detergents.
Detergent Polymers Market: Regional Insights
In terms of volume, East Asia’s detergent polymers market is poised to maintain its reign over other regional markets, with the emergence of China as the world’s leading detergent producer. In 2019, China accounted for over one third of the global detergent production, which in turn drives the consumption of detergent polymers in the region. The scenario is projected to continue, due to increasing preference for liquid detergents over washing powder in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.
In terms of value, Europe’s market has generated the highest value over other regions, on the back of leading exporting countries such as Germany, France, United Kingdom and Poland. However, East Asia is projected to expand at a leading growth rate of 6% through 2030 and surpass the European detergent polymers market by the midterm forecast.
